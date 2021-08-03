Nikhil - MCD

Staff Reporter

New Delhi

The AAP on Monday alleged that the BJP-governed municipal corporations have to pay back about Rs. 6,500 crore to the Delhi government.

"North MCD owes Rs. 2,407 crore to the Delhi government that they had borrowed in the form of a loan and yet it has decided to give funds of Rs. 50 lakh to its councilors. BJP-ruled MCD wastes its money on corruption and does not pay salaries to the employees so that they will sit on hartals and the MCD can extort money from Delhi government," AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

He alleged that giving Rs 50 lakh to their own councilors, while they "withhold" salaries of doctors, nurses, and sanitation workers for six months clearly shows BJP’s mentality.

Also, the party said in a statement that R. Mani Naidu and Raj Rishi Pandey, members of All India Congress Committee have joined the AAP on Monday.