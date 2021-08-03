Delhi

Nikhil - MCD

Staff Reporter

New Delhi

The AAP on Monday alleged that the BJP-governed municipal corporations have to pay back about Rs. 6,500 crore to the Delhi government.

"North MCD owes Rs. 2,407 crore to the Delhi government that they had borrowed in the form of a loan and yet it has decided to give funds of Rs. 50 lakh to its councilors. BJP-ruled MCD wastes its money on corruption and does not pay salaries to the employees so that they will sit on hartals and the MCD can extort money from Delhi government," AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

He alleged that giving Rs 50 lakh to their own councilors, while they "withhold" salaries of doctors, nurses, and sanitation workers for six months clearly shows BJP’s mentality.

Also, the party said in a statement that R. Mani Naidu and Raj Rishi Pandey, members of All India Congress Committee have joined the AAP on Monday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2021 12:41:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/nikhil-mcd/article35691040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY