Nihang Sikhs on horses join agitating farmers at Singhu border

NEW DELHI

04 December 2020 00:32 IST

‘Agitation will strengthen if talks with govt. remain inconclusive’

The Singhu border on Thursday saw intense activity as a group of Nihang Sikhs inched closer to police barricades along with horses in a “show of power”.

Members of the group, Budda Dal, who are traditional keepers of horses, said that they came to join the protest with 15 horses and about 40 more were on the way to Delhi. The group had camped right adjacent to the police barricades and cooked their meals right in the middle.

The group said that there are several mentions of horses in the holy book of Sikhs – Guru Granth Sahib.

Sitting on a horse, Gursimran Singh (18), a resident of Nawa Shehar and a son of a farmer, said he was here to show his support. “The horses, for us, are to show our power. Our gurus used to ride horses... We are not scared of anyone and that is the reason we are here at the front,” said Gurmail Singh, a resident of Barnala, who called himself a “protector”.

Protesting farmers also said that the numbers will swell and the agitation will strengthen if the talks continue to remain inconclusive. “We have been here for a week now and we are to stay. That, we think, the government has come to know. As days pass by, more and more people are coming to join and our strength will only increase,” said Angrez Singh (58), a resident of Moga.

Rajendra Arya (39), national chief of Bharat Kisan Mazdoor Naujawan Union, said that farmers are disappointed in the government and they are adamant on the demands. “The leaders should not disturb the democratic fabric of the country. The protest is indefinite till the demands are met,” he said.

At the protest on Thursday, where several groups played songs on high volume while driving their tractors, a group of Muslim men from Punjab reached and served food. “We have arrived today but other members of the group have been here for a few days. We will stay for as long as the farmers stay,” said Mohammad Furkaan (22).

Thursday also witnessed the beginning of street art by students of Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch who wrote quotes by Bhagat Singh on a wall close to the centre stage.