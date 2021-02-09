Nihang Sikhs lose third horse in two weeks

NEW DELHI

09 February 2021 00:14 IST

Another horse of Nihang Sikhs died on Monday after undergoing treatment for 12 days, the group at the Singhu border said. Two horses had died earlier on January 26 taking the total count to three.

Dheera Singh Nihang (40) said that the horse’s name was Chhinda and he was six years old. “On January 26, when we had gone to the Red Fort, the horse was attacked. We called the doctors to check on him but his condition worsened,” Mr. Dheera said.

Chhinda breathed his last on Monday after which he was laid to rest for a brief period at the protest site where members of the group chanted for his peaceful departure. “He has died during the protest. He is a martyr,” said Mr. Dheera.

Two horses, Mor and Gehna, aged five and seven had died on January 26 allegedly due to tear gas shell fired by security personnel as a crowd control measure.

Raja Raj Singh, a Nihang Sikh leader, had said, that during the clash with security agencies, they had broken barricades and simultaneously, the police was throwing teargas shells in their direction. “Mor couldn’t handle and died on the spot at Karnal bypass but Gehna was in pain. It was taken to a gurdwara nearby where it stayed for a few hours in pain and died later”.