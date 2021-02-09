Nihang Sikhs lose third horse in two weeks

Another horse of Nihang Sikhs died on Monday after undergoing treatment for 12 days, the group at the Singhu border said. Two horses had died earlier on January 26 taking the total count to three.
Dheera Singh Nihang (40) said that the horse’s name was Chhinda and he was six years old. “On January 26, when we had gone to the Red Fort, the horse was attacked. We called the doctors to check on him but his condition worsened,” Mr. Dheera said.
Chhinda breathed his last on Monday after which he was laid to rest for a brief period at the protest site where members of the group chanted for his peaceful departure. “He has died during the protest. He is a martyr,” said Mr. Dheera.
Two horses, Mor and Gehna, aged five and seven had died on January 26 allegedly due to tear gas shell fired by security personnel as a crowd control measure.
Raja Raj Singh, a Nihang Sikh leader, had said, that during the clash with security agencies, they had broken barricades and simultaneously, the police was throwing teargas shells in their direction. “Mor couldn’t handle and died on the spot at Karnal bypass but Gehna was in pain. It was taken to a gurdwara nearby where it stayed for a few hours in pain and died later”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath