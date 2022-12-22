Nightlife boost for Delhiites ahead of New Year festivities

December 22, 2022 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has allowed restaurants and cafeterias inside Siri Fort Sports Complex, Qutab Golf Course and Bhalswa Golf Course to remain open until 1 a.m. from Wednesday, a move aimed at boosting Delhi’s nightlife and economy ahead of the New Year festivities, Raj Niwas officials said.

“Starting today [Wednesday] residents of the capital will be able to enjoy a richer nightlife at these premier locations. The same would also result in increased economic activities resulting in more revenue generation,” an official said.

Revenue generation

They added that until now the food and beverage services at these Delhi Development Authority complexes, which have a daily footfall running into thousands, were only available till 9 p.m. or 11 p.m.

“A vibrant nightlife and robust night-time economy is also being envisaged proactively and strongly in the Master Plan for Delhi, 2041, being spearheaded by the L-G,” an official said, adding that the DDA has directed authorities at the three complexes to ensure adequate security, lighting and parking.

Restaurant brand Pebble Street, the food and beverages partner at the Qutab Golf Course, confirmed the development. “We have received a verbal communication about the order, but since the complex is closed on Wednesdays we will evaluate the impact of the order after we get the official letter on Thursday,” said Vikram Singh, owner of Pebble Street.

A security guard at the Qutab Golf Course said the staff has been told that the timings have been increased “till 12 a.m.”

A senior DDA official said that the decision to extend the operational timings is also an attempt to observe the footfall at the establishments over the next three months. “We will see how it pans out during this period. This is more of a test run as well. But the long-term goal is to push for a better night-time economy,” said the official.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the New Delhi Municipal Council has prepared a draft policy to allow restaurants at Connaught Place’s inner circle to serve food in open spaces from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Open spaces

While serving liquor or cooking is not allowed in the open spaces, traders in the market remain unsure about the policy’s on-ground implementation. “The only open spaces adjacent to the restaurants are corridors and parking lots, so it will cause crowding. This will only cause hindrance on days when footfall is high,” said Atul Bhargava, president, New Delhi Traders’ Association.