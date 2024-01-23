Night shelters closed in Delhi in violation of orders, says Bharadwaj

January 23, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Urban Department Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said officers of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) had gone against his orders and shut down several night shelters in the national capital.

Mr. Bharadwaj said the night shelters were closed in spite of him giving written directions to DUSIB on December 22 last year against taking any such action.

“If the DUSIB is not following the directions of the elected government and its Ministers, then on whose directions have these night shelters been closed?” the Minister said.

‘Inhumane action’

In a communication to the CEO of DUSIB on December 22, the Minister had said, “During this year, DUSIB demolished more than 10 night shelters located in front of Hanuman Mandir, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, and ISBT Sarai Kale Khan. There is no denying the fact that these areas have a large concentration of homeless people and non-provision of shelter homes is inhumane.”

Issuing a rebuttal, a source in the Lieutenant-Governor’s office said the DUSIB is an agency fully and totally under the Delhi government as a transferred subject. The source added that the AAP government is supposed to address the issues of slum dwellers and provide shelter to the homeless, but it has been nothing but a story of “neglect”.

‘L-G making efforts’

“The L-G has consistently been trying to provide the homeless in the city with a life of dignity in clean and hygienic shelters near their workplaces and sources of livelihood,” the source said.

The L-G’s office did not issue any official statement. AAP has been claiming that many officers are undermining the government’s schemes on the directions of the Central government.