ADVERTISEMENT

Night shelter razed in DDA’s drive against encroachments in city

February 16, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - New Delhi

Shelter demolished to make way for G-20 meeting venue, states petition in SC; structure removed only after approval from DUSIB, says member

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal

Night shelter at Sarai Kale Khan being demolished on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

:

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) carried out anti-encroachment drives at multiple locations in the city, including Sarai Kale Khan and Zakir Nagar, on Wednesday.

Among the structures removed by the agency was a night shelter built by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) in Sarai Kale Khan.

While the urban body did not comment on the demolition of night shelter number 235, a DUSIB member said that the DDA had demolished the structure only after getting consent from the Board. The member added that the night shelter would be relocated to a different spot in Sarai Kale Khan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Advocates Prashant Bhushan and Cheryl D’Souza moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning to prevent the demolition of the shelter. However, the shelter had been razed by the time the case came up for hearing before the concerned Bench. The Bench said there was nothing more to consider except the rehabilitation of the shelter’s inmates and posted the case for hearing later in the month. Mr. Bhushan’s petition stated that DUSIB floated the proposal to remove the shelter without making any alternative arrangements for its inhabitants and that Delhi Police had also recommended razing the shelter, claiming that it had become a den for criminals.

It added that the DDA wanted to raze the shelter to make way for a bamboo garden — ‘Baansera’ — where one of the G-20 meetings is scheduled.

Sunil Kumar Aledia, a founding member of the Centre for Holistic Development, an NGO working for the homeless, said, “If they wanted to seize the land, they should have relocated the night shelter first. There was no need to demolish the structure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US