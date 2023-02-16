Night shelter razed in DDA’s drive against encroachments in city

February 16, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - New Delhi

:

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) carried out anti-encroachment drives at multiple locations in the city, including Sarai Kale Khan and Zakir Nagar, on Wednesday.

Among the structures removed by the agency was a night shelter built by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) in Sarai Kale Khan.

While the urban body did not comment on the demolition of night shelter number 235, a DUSIB member said that the DDA had demolished the structure only after getting consent from the Board. The member added that the night shelter would be relocated to a different spot in Sarai Kale Khan.

Advocates Prashant Bhushan and Cheryl D’Souza moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning to prevent the demolition of the shelter. However, the shelter had been razed by the time the case came up for hearing before the concerned Bench. The Bench said there was nothing more to consider except the rehabilitation of the shelter’s inmates and posted the case for hearing later in the month. Mr. Bhushan’s petition stated that DUSIB floated the proposal to remove the shelter without making any alternative arrangements for its inhabitants and that Delhi Police had also recommended razing the shelter, claiming that it had become a den for criminals.

It added that the DDA wanted to raze the shelter to make way for a bamboo garden — ‘Baansera’ — where one of the G-20 meetings is scheduled.

Sunil Kumar Aledia, a founding member of the Centre for Holistic Development, an NGO working for the homeless, said, “If they wanted to seize the land, they should have relocated the night shelter first. There was no need to demolish the structure.”