Night march against DUSU elections

Women students of Delhi University, under the banner of the Pinjra Tod collective, undertook a ‘night march’ in North Campus on Monday against the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.

Terming electoral politics on campus a realm of “hooliganism and violence”, the group had lashed out at the ABVP and NSUI, the dominant parties on campus.

‘Masculine aggression’

It had argued that the elections are fought on freebies and displays of “masculine aggression”, while agendas are missing.

Holding placards deriding the elections and calling for the need to take up ‘real issues’, the women marched from the Arts Faculty to Vijaynagar via Hudson Lane.

