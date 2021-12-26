Night curfew likely in Delhi as positivity surpasses 0.5%

New Delhi

26 December 2021 21:00 IST

City adds 290 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

With the Capital reporting 290 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, sources in the Chief Minister’s office said a night curfew between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. will be announced on Monday. The city also recorded one death.

The positivity rate rose to 0.55% after 52,947 tests were conducted in the last 24-hours. The positivity rate needs to stay above 0.5% for two consecutive days for a yellow alert to be sounded that kicks in the first level of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

On July 9, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had approved the GRAP for the Capital with four levels of colour-coded alerts according to the prevailing number of cases so that there is no confusion over imposing lockdowns and lifting restrictions. For the first level — yellow alert — the positivity rate needs to be more than 0.5% for two consecutive days for the restrictions to kick in automatically.

Advertising

Advertising

On Saturday, the positivity rate was 0.43% with 249 new cases being added to the tally.

Under the Yellow Alert a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be imposed and timings of shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services, and malls will be restricted between 10 am and 8 pm based on the odd-even formula. Only one weekly market per zone with 50% of vendors will be allowed. Schools and educational institutions will be shut and metro trains and busses will have to run with half the seating capacity. Restaurants will be permitted with 50% capacity from 8 am to 10 pm while bars will be allowed to operate from 12 noon to 10 pm. Marriages and funerals will be allowed with 20 people in attendance while all other types of gatherings will be prohibited.

Other activities prohibited include cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, outdoor yoga activity, amusement parks, stadiums and swimming pools. Private offices can function with up to 50 per cent of employees.

After a high-level review meeting on the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the variant was very mild but transmits at an alarming speed and that the government is making adequate arrangements for the situation keeping these characteristics in mind.

The Chief Minister appealed to the public to not rush to the hospitals if they test positive in order to avoid coming in contact with crowds as the government was strengthening its home isolation system and were looking to monitor the patient at home so that the hospital system does not get overwhelmed.