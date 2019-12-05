Night carnival at Karol Bagh: civic body asks women to reclaim streets

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday announced a two-day street carnival for women in Karol Bagh at night, urging them to “fearlessly step out” and reclaim the streets with music and celebrations.

The first-of-its-kind festival in Delhi will be hosted at the pedestrianised Ajmal Khan Road and held between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The north body has partnered with UN Women, Delhi Police, Raahgiri Foundation, Jagori and other civil society bodies to drive home a strong message about women safety and celebrating the streets.

“The recent incidents of violence against women depict a certain mindset of some people in the society, and it is this mindset that the festival seeks to challenge. We want women to feel safe on streets. We are asking them to come out and reclaim the streets and celebrate the open space,” north body Commissioner Varsha Joshi told reporters here.

The festival will include activities such as performances by local pop groups and stand up comedians, Zumba workout sessions and movie screenings.

So, while women safety is part of the message to be sent out to people, the event was not triggered by recent incidents of violence against women, she said.

The entry to the festival is free and open to women and also men accompanying female family members or friends, the senior officer said.