Nigerian woman found dead at south Delhi apartment

April 29, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

A 35-year-old Nigerian woman was found dead in an apartment in south Delhi’s Maidan Garhi on Friday, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that Obike Alexander Obinozie, 40, a Nigerian man who had rented the apartment, has been apprehended and a probe is under way.

According to a senior officer, the victim’s body was discovered after the building’s residents told the police that a foul smell was emanating from the apartment which had been closed for the past three days.

“The woman’s body was found wrapped in bedsheets inside a double bed,” the officer said. He added that the possibility of the woman being sexually assaulted before her death is being probed.

The police said the owner of the apartment, a resident of Chirag Delhi, had rented it out Obinozie in December 2021.