Nigerian to be deported

A 30-year old Nigerian national was detained on Thursday for living here on an expired visa.
Ilegah Philips Moses, whose three-month medical visa reportedly expired nine months ago, had come to India on March 7 last year. Officials said he did not apply for extension of visa and would frequently change his residence to evade checks.
Expired medical visa
Greater Noida SP Sujata Singh said, “He was given a visa for medical treatment at a Faridabad hospital. The visa expired on June 6, 2016. Instead of returning, he started living in Omicron Sector,” said Ms. Singh adding that surprise checks are being conducted to verify credentials of foreign nationals.
The Nigerian High Commission has been informed. “We are initiating the procedure to deport him,” said the police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor