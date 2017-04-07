Nigerian to be deported

A 30-year old Nigerian national was detained on Thursday for living here on an expired visa.

Ilegah Philips Moses, whose three-month medical visa reportedly expired nine months ago, had come to India on March 7 last year. Officials said he did not apply for extension of visa and would frequently change his residence to evade checks.

Expired medical visa

Greater Noida SP Sujata Singh said, “He was given a visa for medical treatment at a Faridabad hospital. The visa expired on June 6, 2016. Instead of returning, he started living in Omicron Sector,” said Ms. Singh adding that surprise checks are being conducted to verify credentials of foreign nationals.

The Nigerian High Commission has been informed. “We are initiating the procedure to deport him,” said the police.