Nigerian national in outer Delhi ‘upset’ over parents’ death tries to kills self

March 27, 2023 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - New Delhi

The police said that the victim, Ndinojuo, was admitted to hospital after he jumped from the second floor of a building

The Hindu Bureau

A Nigerian national in outer Delhi tried to kill himself upon finding out that his parents had died in an accident in his home country, the police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said Ndinojuo, 37, jumped from the second floor of a building in Nihal Vihar on March 18.

A purported video of the incident on social media showed some persons beating the victim. However, a senior police officer said, “The victim had lost his parents on the same day and he jumped from the building as he was upset. He got injured and grappled with a person for help as no one was able to understand him. Some people tried to free that person disentangled and also hit the victim.”

The victim is undergoing treatment at Mangolpuri’s Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. The DCP said Ndinojuo’s neighbours corroborated his statement and no foul play is suspected.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).

