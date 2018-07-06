Nigerian ‘drug-peddler’ killed in Faridabad

more-in

An alleged drug-peddler from Ghana was killed when his pistol went off accidentally during a scuffle with the police team in Faridabad here in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Charles Michael. His accomplice, Iheanacho, a Nigerian national, has been arrested. The police claim to have seized a pistol, two live cartridges and drugs from their possession.

The Sector 17 Crime Branch team of Gurugram Police, led by Inspector Narender Chauhan, informed their Faridabad counterparts in Sector 30 on Friday around 2 a.m. that they were chasing two drug-peddlers who were headed towards Faridabad. The Sector 30 Crime Branch team put barricades on the road and flagged down a cab on suspicion. The police found that Charles and Inchiku were inside the cab. While Inchiku was overpowered by the police, Charles managed to get off the cab and ran towards the bushes while firing at the police team.

The police team chased Charles, but his own pistol went off while he was being overpowered and a bullet hit him. He was taken to Asian Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Deputy Commissioner of Police, NIT, and a Forensic Sciences Laboratory team also reached the spot.

The Gurugram Police team had been working on gang allegedly supplying drugs in the National Capital Region for the past several months.

A case has been registered at Surajkund Police Station in Faridabad in this connection.

Charles stayed on rent in Green Field Colony in Faridabad. The cab driver has been identified as Faizal Hussian, a resident of Delhi.