NID Assam’s art installation wins first prize at Craft and Design Exchange Forum

April 20, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
NIDJ students celebrate their win at the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design.

NIDJ students celebrate their win at the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design.

The installation art by the National Institute of Design, Assam (NIDJ), titled ‘Duita’, was awarded first prize at the two-day Craft and Design Exchange Forum organised by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and the Union Ministry of Culture at the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design at Red Fort, Delhi.

The event, organised with the aim of sensitising the youth about the importance of indigenous art, saw participants incorporate craft in their design for its lucrative positioning in competitive markets. Several acclaimed design institutes across India participated in the competition, and created installations through dialogue and teamwork.

The installation showcased by NIDJ was the collaborative result of two months’ worth of rigorous hard work by team members Aarya Velani and Gandi Jeswant, who are both third year Industrial Design Students. ‘Duita’, an interactive craft piece, draws inspiration from Assam’s iconic rhinos and elephants, and incorporates innovative weaves produced by local artisans. The piece, in its abstract form, also promotes sustainability with modern technique.

