‘NIC proposals on DU UG courses to be put before statutory bodies’

NEW DELHI

26 February 2021 01:07 IST

Panel suggests multidisciplinary learning among others

Delhi University acting V-C P.C. Joshi said that recommendations of the NEP Implementation Committee on a four-year programme for undergraduate courses will be put before statutory bodies “very soon.”

Among other recommendations the NIC has suggested a multi-disciplinary learning that would include skill enhancement and research.

“While a date has not been fixed yet, the recommendations will be placed before the Academic Council very soon,” said Mr. Joshi.

Mr. Joshi added that the proposed programme was more flexible and dynamic than the erstwhile FYUP.

“The proposed programme is not comparable to the FYUP which was there earlier. The previous one was much more rigid. The new programme is more flexible and dynamic. Students will get more options under the new programme and it is more empowering,” said Mr. Joshi.

The NIC, which has held 14 meetings since October 8 has recommended a holistic curriculum, including teaching of Indian and international languages, ethics and culture apart from “social and emotional” learning.

The proposed programme will allow students to pursue a three-year honours or a four-year honours in a discipline or a four-year honours in a discipline with research.

According to the recommendations, the social and emotional learning will be an interdisciplinary course, which promotes well-being and health, while ethics and culture would entail an interdisciplinary course, which would include the experience of community service.

The committee also recommended renaming the B.A. Programme course to BA (Honours) Humanities and Social Sciences while the B.Sc in Physical Science, Life Science or Mathematical Science Program to B.Sc (Honours) in the respective subjects.