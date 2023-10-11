NIA raids multiple states in crackdown on banned PFI outfit

October 11, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST - New Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at the premises of the banned organization Popular Front of India (PFI) in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, among other states.

According to official sources, the raids are underway at several places in Maharashtra since Wednesday early morning. A team of NIA officials has reached Abdul Wahid Sheikh's residence at Mumbai's Vikhroli area.

Mr. Sheikh is the acquitted accused of 7/11 Mumabi train blasts. The NIA is also conducting raids in multiple areas at Madurai in the PFI case. In addition to this, the NIA along with the local police started conducting raid at Old Delhi's Ballimaran which falls under the Hauz Qazi police station area.

The NIA reached the area early on Wednesday morning. Ealier in September, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in the houses of former PFI workers in four districts of Kerala- Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Wayanad.

In August, the NIA had raided the house of several PFI operatives in Malappuram. The raids were conducted at residences of Thayyil Hamza in Vengara, Kalathiparambil Yahuti in Tirur, Haneefa in Tanur and Rangattur Padikkaparambil Jaffer, who were all part of the banned PFI.

The searches came after the NIA in early August had attached the Green Valley Academy in Manjeri, one of the PFI's largest and oldest arms and physical training centres.

