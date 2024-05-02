GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIA arrests eighth accused in in 2022 Attari heroin seizure case

May 02, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday held another key accused in the 2022 Attari heroin seizure case, taking the total number of arrests to eight.

The accused has been identified as Athar Saeed, who handled the proceeds of the drugs on the directions of the alleged kingpin, Shahid Ahmed. He was arrested from Delhi’s Daryaganj.

It is alleged that Mr. Saeed was instrumental in creating and sustaining a network of “hawala” operators and others for the transfer of the money earned from the sale of narcotics from India to Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates. He also played a critical role in helping the prime accused flee the country.

The case pertains to the seizure of over 102.78 kg of heroin worth ₹700 crore by the Indian Customs in two instalments in April 2022. The drugs had arrived in India from Afghanistan through the Attari checkpoint in Amritsar and had been concealed in a consignment of licorice roots (mulethi).

