NIA arrests another accused for conspiracy to exploit conflict in Manipur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, June 6, 2024, arrested another accused from the Imphal Airport in the case it had registered in July last year related to an alleged transnational conspiracy by terror outfits based in Myanmar and Bangladesh to “wage war” against the Government of India by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in Manipur.

The NIA said that the key accused, Thongminthang Haokip, a member of the Kuki National Front-Military Council (KNF-MC), was allegedly involved in “attacks on security forces at various places during the ongoing insurgency and violence”, adding that he was also in touch the Kuki National Front-B, an insurgent group in Myanmar, over “logistics support” to aggravate the situation in Manipur and “create terror in the minds of the people”.

The federal probe agency said that Mr. Haokip had been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. “He has admitted to have participated in several armed attacks against security forces and on the opposite group in the current crisis in the State. He has also admitted being member of KNF-MC and United Tribal Volunteers (UTV),” the NIA said in a statement.

The NIA said its probe had revealed that Mr. Haokip had allegedly met the leaders of the KNF-B (Myanmar) for the supply of arms, ammunition and explosives for use in the ongoing ethnic conflict in the State, which has gone on for over a year now.

Based on its investigation so far in the case, the NIA alleged that the conspiracy had been hatched by Kuki and Zomi insurgents backed by terrorist organisations based in the northeastern States and in neighbouring Myanmar with the aim to exploit the current ethnic unrest in the region and wage war against the Government of India through violent attacks.

Further investigations are continuing to identify and track others involved in the conspiracy and scuttle the terrorist outfits’ plans to destroy the peace and stability of the northeastern region, the agency added.

Last year, the NIA had arrested Seiminlun Gangte, 51, of Churachandpur district in the case as well, accusing him of being involved in an explosion that had taken place in June last year in Kwakta, a village along the buffer zone between Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts.

Soon after, the agency had also arrested Moirangthem Anand Singh, who belonged to a proscribed Meitei militant outfit, in another case registered by the NIA. This case alleged that Myanmar-based leaders of insurgent groups and the proscribed terrorist organisations were recruiting Over Ground Workers (OGWs), cadre and sympathisers to augment the strength for carrying out attacks on security forces and opponent ethnic groups.

The ethnic conflict in Manipur between the majority Meitei community and the Scheduled Tribe Kuki-Zo people has been under way since May 3 last year and has so far led to the deaths of over 220 people, injured thousands of others, and internally displaced over 50,000 people.

Body found in Jiribam, Sec 144 imposed

Meanwhile, tensions rose in Jiribam area of the State on Thursday night after a dead body was found there, according to the Manipur Police, with residents identifying the deceased as one Soibam Saratkumar Singh.

While the police are looking into the case, locals are reported to have gathered before the Jiribam police station, demanding that they be allowed to protect themselves with arms. The District Magistrate of Jiribam imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the district on Thursday. In the order, the DM said he had received a “request” from the Superintendent of Police, who said there was a likelihood of widespread disturbance due to “unlawful activities of some anti-social elements”.

