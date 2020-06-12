NHRC team visits LNJP hospital

A team of National Human Rights Commission officials visited the Loknayak Jaya Prakash Hospital here on Thursday to look into allegations of COVID-19 patients being denied treatment at the Delhi government facility.

The team comprising NHRC member Jyotika Kalra visited the hospital to inspect the facilities “amidst allegations of denial of admission to COVID patients,” the Commission said in a tweet.

“Some corrective measures [were] suggested for better communication for patients and attendants. The Commission will continue to keep a check,” it said in another tweet.

Speaking to the media outside the hospital, Ms. Kalra said the visit was not to find deficiencies at the hospital but to help in making conditions better.

In a statement, the NHRC said the team was told by the hospital staff that no patient in serious condition had been denied admission and those with minor symptoms were being advised home quarantine.

“The hospital administration claimed that they are being referred patients by various doctors without any proper protocol. On the delay in shifting bodies, the hospital administration informed that only due to problems in lifts on some occasions, there might have been some delay but mostly the bodies are shifted immediately,” the statement said.

The NHRC team found that several beds were vacant, but the hospital administration said these were a part of the requirement for the coming days.

“The NHRC member observed that at the hospital entry gate proper and visible notice boards giving directions to patients and attendants were required. These should properly display the telephone number of an official who can directly guide them instead of a number which only gives another number to contact,” the NHRC statement said.

The team’s visit came a day after the NHRC issued notices to the Delhi government and the Union Health Ministry on a complaint by Congress leader Ajay Maken alleging mismanagement of healthcare services in the Capital during the pandemic.