NHRC team visits Jamia Millia Islamia

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) deputed a fact-finding team to inspect the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) premises on Friday to inquire into claims of human rights violations during the recent police crackdown at the university.

The NHRC is said to have received multiple complaints alleging illegal detention of students by the police and denial of legal and medical access to the injured students. A team led by Special Superintendent of Police Manzil Saini conducted a spot inquiry to find out “whether incidents in JMI involved violation of Human Rights”, the NHRC said in a statement.

Following clashes between the police and protesters opposing the amended Citizenship Act last Sunday, the police barged into the university reportedly chasing certain miscreants who had perpetrated violence. Videos from the incident showed tear gas shells being fired into closed rooms, while students also alleged police brutality. The incident received widespread condemnation with students, staff and alumni of multiple university in the country and abroad issuing statements in solidarity with JMI.

The team visited all the buildings in the university where damage had taken place including the reading room, toilets and other areas, a university official said, adding that the team only conducted spot inspections and did not speak to any of the students involved in the incident.

Officials were informed that the team would visit the university again.

‘Preserve footage’

University officials have also been asked to preserve all CCTV footage with them for the purposes of an enquiry if issued by the NHRC.

“The fact-finding team will submit its report, which will be analysed and placed before the Commission for appropriate recommendations in the matter,” the NHRC said.