NHRC team to look into treatment of juveniles at Noida home

The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday ordered an investigation into the allegations of abuse at a juvenile home in Noida, after taking suo motu cognisance of a media report.

Expressing serious concern over the report, the NHRC asked its Deputy Inspector-General (Investigation) to depute a team headed by an officer of Senior Superintendent of Police rank to visit the home and investigate the allegations. The team was asked to submit its report within two weeks.

Citing the media report, the NHRC observed that the juvenile home, instead of helping juveniles in conflict with the law in becoming better citizens, was pushing them towards crime by mistreating them.

“The management of the home is not only subjecting the young juveniles to harassment but also inciting them to become accustomed criminals. Such inhuman treatment to the young inmates by the home authorities amounts to gross violation of human rights,” the NHRC observed.

According to the report, inmates were being made to pay in cash in order to meet their families on days when visitors were allowed. If they did not pay up, they would not only miss the meeting, but also face beatings at the hands of “seniors”. The treatment of the boys at the home came to light when the District Legal Services Authority conducted an inspection on December 7 and submitted the report to the district authorities.

