NHRC team talks to Jamia students

A four-member team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Tuesday and recorded statements of students who were injured or witnessed police brutality inside the university library on December 15.

Written statements of 25 out of 40 students were recorded. The team, headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officer, will visit the university again on Wednesday to record statements of the remaining students as well as of university employees and security personnel.

Before taking written statements, the team interacted with all the students, said a university official. The students then narrated the events of the police action.

The team is expected to visit the university on January 16 and 17 as well. Earlier, the university had said that all relevant evidence had been submitted to the NHRC for its perusal.

Meanwhile, JMI Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar met Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and urged him to lodge an FIR in connection with the December 15 incident, said a senior police officer. Ms. Akhtar also met Ministry of Human Resource Development Secretary Amit Khare and requested him to set up an inquiry into the police action that had taken place in the university library.