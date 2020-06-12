NHRC team inspects Lok Nayak

NEW DELHI

12 June 2020 01:16 IST

Visit comes amid ‘denial’ of admission to COVID-19 patients

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) officials visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital on Thursday to look into allegations of COVID-19 patients being denied medical treatment at the Delhi government facility.

The team that included NHRC member Jyotika Kalra visited the hospital, which has been declared a COVID-19-dedicated facility, to conduct an inspection of the facilities “amidst allegations of denial of admission to COVID patients”, the NHRC said in a tweet.

“Some corrective measures [were] suggested for better communication for patients and attendants. The Commission will continue to keep a check,” it said in another tweet.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking to the media outside the hospital, Ms. Kalra said the intention of the team’s visit was not to find deficiencies in the work being done at the hospital but to help in making conditions better.

In a statement, the NHRC said the team was told by hospital staff that no patient in serious condition had been denied admission and those with minor symptoms were being advised home quarantine.

“The hospital administration claimed that they are being referred patients by various doctors without any proper protocol. On the delay in shifting of bodies, the hospital administration informed that only due to problems in lifts on some occasions, there might have been some delay but mostly the bodies are shifted immediately,” the statement said.

The NHRC team also found that several beds were lying vacant, but the hospital administration said those were part of the requirement for the coming days.

“The NHRC member observed that at hospital entry gate proper and visible notice boards giving directions to the patients and their attendants were required. These should properly display the telephone number of an official who can directly guide them instead of a number which only gives another number to contact,” the NHRC statement added.