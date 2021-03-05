NHRC summons Delhi govt. official in sewer cleaning death case

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday summoned the Delhi government’s Urban Development Secretary for not submitting proof of payment of ₹10 lakh as relief to the mother of a man who died cleaning a sewer in 2018.
The NHRC asked the official to appear before it with the relevant reports on May 3, it said in a statement. The incident happened in Vaishali Extension, Dabri on September 14, 2018.
“The Commission, issuing the conditional summons, has observed that there has already been an inordinate delay in the matter as no response has been received from the Government of NCT of Delhi on the pointers raised by it. Hence, it is constrained to invoke Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993,” it said.
It added that if the requisite report was not submitted, criminal proceedings could be initiated. The NHRC said a final reminder was sent to the Urban Development Department’s Principal Secretary on December 29, 2020.
