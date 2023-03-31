ADVERTISEMENT

NHRC summons Chennai City police chief for inaction in murder of BJP worker

March 31, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued summons to the Commissioner of Police, Chennai City, for failing to submit action-taken reports as directed in the case of the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Chennai in May 2022.

Police’s inaction

The Commission had taken up the case of the worker, K. Balachandar, last year, based on a complaint from Advocate Madan Mohan Priye that the police were not acting according to the law in the matter. The complainant had further alleged that this was the 19th murder in Chennai in a span of 21 days.

The NHRC said that it had issued notice to the authorities in the State on September 26, 2022, seeking an action-taken report in the case. However, despite this and two follow-up reminders seeking the report, the Commission said that the Commissioner of Police, Chennai City, had not submitted the requisite report.

To submit before May 1

“The Commission takes it seriously and directs the Registry to issue a summons to the Commissioner of Police, Chennai City, T.N., u/s 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, to appear in person before the Commission on 08.05.2023 at 1100 hrs, along with the requisite report,” the NHRC said.

However, the Commission added that the Commissioner will not have to personally appear before the NHRC if the required report is submitted on or before May 1.

The complainant said that Mr. Balachandar, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste, was allegedly killed by a group of ‘unidentified miscreants’ on May 24, 2022, and that the police were not taking action in the case.

