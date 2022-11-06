NHRC seeks reports on five missing Uzbek women

The Commission took suo motu cognisance of media reports about five of seven Uzbek women going missing from a shelter home

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 06, 2022 01:28 IST

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Delhi’s Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Police seeking reports on the case of five Uzbek women who went missing from a shelter home in Dwarka.

In a statement, NHRC said it took suo motu cognisance of media reports that five of seven Uzbek women, rescued from a sex trafficking racket by Delhi police in August, had gone missing from the shelter last week. “Reportedly, the women were brought to India from Nepal and forced into sex work. In August, seven of them were rescued with the help of Uzbekistan Embassy and an NGO,” it added.

In its notice to the Chief Secretary of Delhi government, NHRC has sought a detailed report in the matter along with action taken report against the shelter home.

It has also sought a report from the Police Commissioner on the status of investigation, recovery of the missing Uzbek women and progress in finding out the conspirators of sex racket in operation in Delhi and nearby places, arrest if any.

The Commission added that once the missing women are rescued, their health and safety must be protected.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Commissioner’s report must also contain the outcome of standard operating procedure (SOP) for Combating Trafficking of Persons in India of NHRC, and its implementation within Delhi-NCR to prevent such repeated offences of trafficking of citizens and non-citizens, girls and women, the notice said. “The response is expected within two weeks,” it added.

