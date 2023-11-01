HamberMenu
NHRC seeks report on death of 5-year-old boy in Samaypur Badli

It has sent notices to the DDA vice-chairman, Delhi Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner

November 01, 2023 03:18 am | Updated 03:18 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday took cognisance of an incident where a five-year-old boy died on October 28 at Samaypur Badli after an iron gate fell on him.

It issued notices to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) vice-chairman, Delhi Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner seeking a detailed report on the matter. “The Commission would also like to know about the steps taken/proposed to be taken to ensure that such painful incidents do not recur in future,” the NHRC stated.

The victim’s family and residents in the area said they had complained several times to the resident welfare association of Ekta Apartments, where the accident took place, and the DDA, which maintains the society, about the broken gate but no action was taken.

Observing that the incident is a violation of human rights, the NHRC has sought details of any relief granted to the aggrieved family besides the action taken against the officers responsible for not following up on the complaints about the damaged gate. It also asked the Police Commissioner to inform it about the status of the FIR registered in the matter.

The commission has also asked Delhi Police to clarify the contradiction between the police stating that there was no eyewitness to the incident and the victim’s uncle stated that many people were at the spot when the tragedy occurred.

