NHRC seeks report from Delhi govt. on death of homeless people due to heatwave 

The National Commission of Human Rights (NHRC) has sought a detailed report within four weeks from the Delhi government The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report within four weeks from the Delhi government about the death of homeless people and the steps taken to prevent such incidents during the ongoing heatwave.

A notice in this regard was issued on Tuesday, days after a report citing the Zonal Integrated Police Network data said at least 192 homeless people died between June 11 and 19 due to the severe heatwave in the national capital. The report was compiled by the non-profit Centre for Holistic Development (CHD).

The Zonal Integrated Police Network is an initiative launched by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in association with States to share real-time data about crime.

The NHRC move came after a complaint in this regard was filed by social activist Sunil Kumar Aledia. Referring to it, the notice said the lack of basic amenities, limited healthcare, air pollution, pre-existing health conditions among homeless people, and financial constraints are among the reasons behind such deaths.

“The Commission has perused the complaint. The contents are indeed shocking and if true, raise serious issue of violation of human rights,” it said.

“The Commission takes cognisance of the complaint and directs to issue notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks, including the steps taken/proposed to be taken by the government to deal with the subject,” the notice read.

‘Officers unresponsive’

A Delhi government official said Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had given verbal directions to Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) officials to make water dispensers and air coolers available in shelter homes.

“The same directions were reiterated in a note, where the DUSIB CEO was directed to depute three senior officers and submit a report to the Minister. However, despite several reminders, the three DUSIB officers did not submit any report to the Minister,” he said, adding that a report over the officers’ conduct will be sent to the NHRC and the MHA for action.

