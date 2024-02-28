NHRC seeks detailed report from Delhi govt. on mauling of toddler by stray dogs

February 28, 2024 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday directed the Delhi government to furnish within six weeks a detailed report over the death of a two-year-old girl, who was reportedly mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the Tughlaq Lane area.

According to a communiqué, the rights body also issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Commissioner, and the Delhi Police Commissioner, asking whether any compensation has been given to the victim’s next of kin.

The Police Commissioner has also been directed to submit a status report of the investigation being conducted after the registration of an FIR in the matter, it added.

The incident had taken place on February 24, the second such case in the recent months. According to media reports, no one could hear the victim’s screams due to loud noise of the music being played at a function in the area.

The NHRC said media reports have quoted residents of the area saying that the authorities in the past ignored their repeated complaints about the increasing number of stray dogs in the area. The commission further observed the content of the media report, if true, amounts to a grave issue of human rights violation.

Activists want probe

Several animal rights activists expressed the “need to know about the true circumstances under which the girl died”. They said it should be investigated as to how stray dogs entered the locality where the family lived.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Vijay Goel visited the victim’s family. Mr. Goel said the AAP government in Delhi should bring a scheme to provide compensation to anyone bitten by a dog in the city.

