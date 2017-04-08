NHRC notice to govt. over GTB injections

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent a notice to the Delhi government over reported administering of contaminated injections to 20 eye patients at its Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

The NHRC issued the notice taking suo motu cognizance of a media report that stated the patients had to be rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 2 when they complained of blurred vision, pain and watery eyes after they were allegedly administered the contaminated injection.

‘Issue of negligence’

The Commission said it has observed that the incident raises serious issue of negligence by GTB Hospital doctors and its management putting the eyesight of the patients at risk and has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, the Government of NCT of Delhi, calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The NHRC said in a statement that according to reports, 20 patients, as part of their follow up treatment, were administered injections containing the drug ‘Avastian’, which is globally used to prevent blindness due to ageing, diabetes, hypertension and rupturing of blood vessels.

Reportedly, Atul Kumar, the Chief of R.P. Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS, said that ‘Avastian’ is classified as sight-saving drug and used all over the world. In this case, it seems the injections were contaminated, which caused the reaction.

The GTB Hospital Medical Director has reportedly stated that samples of the injection had been sent for testing to determine the alleged contamination.