NHRC notice to Centre, Delhi government on complaint of poor healthcare facilities

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry and the Delhi government on a complaint by Congress leader Ajay Maken alleging inadequate healthcare facilities for coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in the Capital.

Taking into account the urgency of the matter, the NHRC gave the authorities 10 days to respond.

Mr. Maken had submitted a complaint to the NHRC on Tuesday regarding the condition of hospitals and medical care in Delhi as well as delays in conducting the last rites of those who passed away during the pandemic.

‘Violation of rights’

“The commission has observed that the complainant, Mr. Maken, ex-president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, has not come up with mere allegations, rather he has made apparent sincere efforts to provide data in support of his complaint, which if true, raise serious issue of inappropriate approach of the government agencies towards the plight of the general public amounting to a serious issue of violation of human rights. The data indicate that there is urgent need for taking effective steps immediately by the government agencies,” an NHRC statement said.

The NHRC asked the Health Ministry and the Delhi government to consult each other and give a comprehensive report within 10 days.

“In the meantime, the Government of NCT of Delhi is expected to increase the number of beds and tests per day for the COVID patients,” the NHRC said.

According to Mr. Maken’s complaint, COVID-19 positive and suspected patients are being turned away by hospitals.

“The chart provided by the complainant indicates that the NCT of Delhi has a robust hospital infrastructure of 57,194 beds. It has a significant presence of Central government hospitals also, but it is painful to see that only 12% of the Delhi government, 8% of the Central government institutions and 7% of the private hospital beds are presently occupied and are being used to treat COVID patients,” the NHRC said.

The complaint added that about 70% of the COVID-19 dedicated beds were vacant.

“While the residents of Delhi are struggling hard to fetch a bed in times of corona crisis, the Delhi government, despite confirming availability of beds, is not providing the same to the patients who need them to save their lives. The complainant has insisted that at least 70% of bed capacity should be prepared and reserved for COVID patients,” the NHRC said.