NHRC issues notices to Haryana in two cases

The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued notices to the Haryana government and the police in two cases – one involving the reported suicide of a rape victim at a police station in Yamunanagar and the other about the alleged detention and beating of a woman at a Gurugram police station.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports on Wednesday, the NHRC issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Haryana over the reported suicide by a complainant, alleging inaction in her rape case, at Jathlana police station. Seeking reports within six weeks, the NHRC also asked the DGP to inform it about the action taken against the police personnel involved.

According to reports, the victim was tired of repeated visits to the police station in her effort to seek justice.

In another case, the NHRC issued a notice to Gurugram Police Commissioner over reports of a 30-year-old woman, who works as a maid, being detained, stripped and beaten up by police personnel at DLF-I police station after being accused of theft on Tuesday. The police commissioner was asked for a detailed report within four weeks.