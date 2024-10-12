NHRC issues notice to Delhi Government over rising drowning deaths

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday (October 10, 2024) took suo motu cognisance of the death of a five-year-old boy who drowned after falling in an open drain in north-west Delhi’s Alipur on October 7, 2024.

The commission observed that similar cases have occurred in Delhi in the past and that human rights are being violated due to the apparent apathy of civic authorities.

“It is indeed very concerning that such incidents, indicating negligence by the public authorities, continue to happen in the national capital. Many human lives were reported lost due to drowning and electrocution in Delhi, of which it [the commission] had taken suo motu cognizance and asked the authorities to be vigilant,” stated a communique from the NHRC to various officials, including the Delhi Chief Secretary and the Police Commissioner.

The commission has sought a detailed report on the matter within four weeks.

Earlier this month, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl lost her life after falling into an open drain in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas. Last month, a 32-year-old man died after falling into an open drain in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura. In August 2024, the body of a seven-year-old boy was found in an open drain in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar.

