NHRC issues notice to Delhi Chief Secretary and police chief over beating up of a student by a government school teacher

August 19, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, and the Delhi Police Commissioner calling for a detailed report in a case where a student of a government school in the national capital had to be hospitalised after he was beaten up by his teacher.

The parents of the student registered a first information report (FIR) in the matter that had taken place earlier this week. The parents got to know about the beating when their ward had visible swelling on the areas where he was beaten. However, no arrest was made by the police.

“The Commission has observed that despite several legislations, the incident of corporal punishment continues with impunity, which is a cause of concern,” the NHRC said in the notice in which the Delhi CP and CS have been asked to reply with action taken report to the Commission within four weeks.

Issuing the notices, the Commission has noted that the National Policy for Children 2013 states that in education, the State shall ensure that no child is subjected to any physical punishment or mental harassment and to promote positive engagement to impart discipline so as to provide children with a good learning experience.

Section 17(1) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, expressly bans subjecting a child to mental harassment or physical punishment. Cruelty to children is also prohibited and a penal offence under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The Commission also asked for a report briefing the steps taken/proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future