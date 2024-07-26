ADVERTISEMENT

NHRC issues notice to chief secretary, police chief in the electrocution of UPSC aspirant

Published - July 26, 2024 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Taking suo motu cognisance of the death of a young UPSC aspirant who got electrocuted on a waterlogged street in Delhi’s Patel Nagar, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the Chairman, Tata Power-Delhi Distribution Limited (DDL).

ADVERTISEMENT

The NHRC has asked the authorities concerned to submit a detailed report in the matter within two weeks, including action taken against the responsible persons/ authorities, compensation to the next of kin of the deceased, as well as steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Police investigation into the victim’s death has revealed that he was walking towards his rented accommodation when he slipped on a waterlogged street and grabbed an iron gate to regain balance, when he got electrocuted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The iron gate, which leads to the victim’s paying guest accommodation, stands next to an electric pole with a cluster of open wires going to various homes in the society.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The victim’s flatmates and neighbours reportedly tried to save him but could not succeed. He was ultimately pulled away from the gate by a police team and was taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The NHRC observed that waterlogging in the area and the flow of electric current from the pole next to the iron gate, prima facie point towards negligence causing the loss of a life.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US