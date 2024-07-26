NHRC issues notice to chief secretary, police chief in the electrocution of UPSC aspirant

Taking suo motu cognisance of the death of a young UPSC aspirant who got electrocuted on a waterlogged street in Delhi’s Patel Nagar, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the Chairman, Tata Power-Delhi Distribution Limited (DDL).

The NHRC has asked the authorities concerned to submit a detailed report in the matter within two weeks, including action taken against the responsible persons/ authorities, compensation to the next of kin of the deceased, as well as steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Police investigation into the victim’s death has revealed that he was walking towards his rented accommodation when he slipped on a waterlogged street and grabbed an iron gate to regain balance, when he got electrocuted.

The iron gate, which leads to the victim’s paying guest accommodation, stands next to an electric pole with a cluster of open wires going to various homes in the society.

The victim’s flatmates and neighbours reportedly tried to save him but could not succeed. He was ultimately pulled away from the gate by a police team and was taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The NHRC observed that waterlogging in the area and the flow of electric current from the pole next to the iron gate, prima facie point towards negligence causing the loss of a life.