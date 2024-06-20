NHRC issues notice to Centre, AIIMS-Delhi for delay of six years in cardiac surgery for child

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued notice to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi, for reported delay of nearly six years in the cardiac surgery of a child from Bihar’s Begusarai. The minor child’s parents had applied for the surgery when he was three months old, and he is now six years old.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ankit Kumar, father of Aayansh (6), who has been awaiting surgery at AIIMS-Delhi for six years, said that he had to sell his farmland to deposit ₹60,000 for the surgery in 2019. He also lost his job as a medical store helper as he had to make frequent visits to Delhi from Begusarai in the past five-six years.

“We brought my boy to AIIMS in 2018, where he was diagnosed with a serious cardiac condition. We were advised to do some tests, and surgery. The AIIMS doctors have asked us to visit the hospital every three months. Each time, I have to spend ₹10,000-15,000 for my travel, stay, and the treatment of my only son, who cannot walk more than 15 steps without experiencing breathlessness. His growth has also been hindered due to the serious medical condition,” Mr. Kumar said.

The patient’s kin alleged that every time they asked for a date for the surgery, the hospital cited various reasons, including non-availability of doctor, and bed for the patient. The child’s father added that soon after the news of the delay in his son’s surgery was published in the newspapers, the AIIMS authorities called and asked him to come by the end of the month.

“I have got the tickets for June 26 and hope that this time my son will come back home fit and fine,” Mr. Kumar said.

In its notice, the NHRC said that the delay in undertaking the surgery by one of the most premier public-funded healthcare institutes was a serious issue of violation of human rights.

The commission noted that it was aware of the constraints faced by public hospitals across the country, but added that it was painful to know the young boy from Bihar had been waiting for heart surgery for about the last six years despite his poor health.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Union Health Secretary, and Director, AIIMS-Delhi, calling for a detailed report within one week, including on the child’s present health status, and the scheduled date of his surgery, as reportedly advised by the doctors at AIIMS.

AIIMS’ response was awaited at the time of filing this report.

