GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NHRC issues notice to authorities after epilepsy drug fails quality test

Four of the 43 samples sent for examination had failed the test

December 30, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The National Human Rights Commission takes suo motu cognisance of media reports about Sodium Valproate — a medicine recommended for the treatment of epilepsy in Delhi government-run hospitals and Mohalla Clinics — not meeting the requisite standards. File

The National Human Rights Commission takes suo motu cognisance of media reports about Sodium Valproate — a medicine recommended for the treatment of epilepsy in Delhi government-run hospitals and Mohalla Clinics — not meeting the requisite standards. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports about Sodium Valproate — a medicine recommended for the treatment of epilepsy in Delhi government-run hospitals and Mohalla Clinics — not meeting the requisite standards, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to authorities concerned.

The news item quoted a report released by the Directorate of Vigilance showed that four out of 43 samples of medicines sent for examination by the government laboratories failed the test; the report for 11 samples is still awaited.

It added that five medicines have been banned so far, including those being prescribed for the treatment of hypertension, epilepsy, excess acid influx, joint pain, and swelling in the lungs.

As per the report issued by the Regional Drug Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh, another medicine prescribed by the doctors for the treatment of epilepsy was also found to be inadequate.

“The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is a matter of concern. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Delhi Chief Secretary, the Drugs Controller General of India, and the Police Commissioner calling for a detailed report within four weeks,” a communique from NHRC stated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.