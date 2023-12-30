NHRC issues notice to authorities after epilepsy drug fails quality test

December 30, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - New Delhi

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports about Sodium Valproate — a medicine recommended for the treatment of epilepsy in Delhi government-run hospitals and Mohalla Clinics — not meeting the requisite standards, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to authorities concerned.

The news item quoted a report released by the Directorate of Vigilance showed that four out of 43 samples of medicines sent for examination by the government laboratories failed the test; the report for 11 samples is still awaited.

It added that five medicines have been banned so far, including those being prescribed for the treatment of hypertension, epilepsy, excess acid influx, joint pain, and swelling in the lungs.

As per the report issued by the Regional Drug Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh, another medicine prescribed by the doctors for the treatment of epilepsy was also found to be inadequate.

“The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is a matter of concern. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Delhi Chief Secretary, the Drugs Controller General of India, and the Police Commissioner calling for a detailed report within four weeks,” a communique from NHRC stated.