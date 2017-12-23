NHRC issues notice to AAP govt, DDA

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notices to the Delhi government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) over reports that the urban body had carried out demolition of a hostel meant for visually impaired students.

After media reports alleged that 20 visually impaired students were forced to live in the open for a week after their hostel in Janakpuri was demolished, the NHRC issued notices to the Chief Secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party government and the Vice-Chairman of the DDA.

Apart from a detailed report on the matter, the commission also sought information on the number of shelter homes and hostels in the Capital available for visually impaired students.

‘Encroached land’

“The commission has observed that the hostel is reportedly being run on encroached land, which is a dispute to be decided by the competent court. The DDA officials have reportedly accepted that the occupants were not cautioned in writing, which specifies that they were not given adequate time to take out their belongings. Considering the cold weather conditions in Delhi, the DDA authorities should have been sensible towards the occupants as they are visually impaired,” the NHRC said in a statement.

Rights violation

“Without any proper shelter and basic amenities, they are forced to stay in open, which amounts to violation of their right to life and dignity,” read the statement.

The students living in the Louis Welfare Progressive Association of the Bind had alleged that they were not informed about the demolition in advance, and had lost their academic documents and gadgets because of the demolition drive by the urban body.

The hostel has been running for the last 17 years. Around 20 people, mostly students of Delhi University or the nearby Sarvodaya school, used to stay there.