NHAI told to furnish fresh details on green cover

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday informed the National Green Tribunal that around 1 crore trees have been planted across the country along highways in the past three years to maintain ecology and environmental balance.

However, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was not satisfied with the report furnished and directed senior the NHAI officials to be present before the Tribunal.

It further directed the NHAI to furnish details on why encroachments are taking place along the highways and details of steps taken to ensure removal of the same.

The directions came on a plea filed by NGO Society for Protection of Culture, Heritage, Environment, Traditions and Promotion of National Awareness, seeking execution of a 2017 NGT order where the NHAI had informed the green panel that it would rules mentioned in the Green Highways (Plantation, Transplantation, Beautification and Maintenance) Policy will be followed.

The NGT had earlier rapped the NHAI for not maintaining the mandatory green cover along national and State highways.