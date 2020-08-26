NHAI halts work on NH-248A over safety concerns

The work on widening and strengthening of National Highway-248A, locally known as Sohna Road, has been suspended and a fine of ₹50,000/day has been imposed on the two concessionaires each till the time safety measures are put in place.
The action has been initiated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) after a portion of the 4.75-km-long elevated corridor collapsed this past weekend.
NHAI project director Ashok Sharma visited the under-construction road on Tuesday to find that the construction zones were not properly barricaded and the required number of safety marshals were not deployed to manage the traffic.
He also noticed that the barricades along the road were shifted to the accident spot and the construction zones were vulnerable to traffic and road users.
Mr. Sharma then served notices to the two concessionaires to suspend the work immediately. He also directed them to take necessary action to ensure traffic safety on the project road and submit a report.
A 40-metre-long span between two piers of the 4.75-km-long under-construction elevated corridor on NH-248A had collapsed on August 22 evening.
The corridor is part of the six-laning and strengthening of a 22-km-long stretch of the highway starting from Rajiv Chowk.
