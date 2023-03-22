ADVERTISEMENT

NH 48 construction: Delhi Metro increases frequency on Yellow Line, adds 2 trains 

March 22, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurugram

The Hindu Bureau

All trains which earlier terminated at the Qutub Minar station will now run up to the HUDA city centre station. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has increased the number of train trips between Qutub Minar station and HUDA City Centre on the Yellow Line to handle the rush of additional commuters in the wake of repair work on the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH 48) — between Rangpuri and Rajokri. The 500-metre section of the highway has been closed since last week for 90 days because of construction work.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

Two additional trains have also been inducted and the number of train trips has increased by 33%, DMRC officials said. With this, the total number of trains operated on this line will go up from 57 to 59, officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To accommodate the additional crowd, the DMRC has increased the trips during peak hours and has improved the frequency of trains from 3 minutes and 27 seconds to 2 minutes and 30 seconds during peak hours on weekdays.

In addition to that all the trains which earlier terminated at the Qutub Minar station will now run up to the HUDA City Centre station, thus easing the crowd on the section of Yellow line that goes towards Gurugram.

The DMRC has also introduced additional facilities such as eight automatic fare calculation gates, 12 ticket vending machines, etc., at four stations on the Yellow line — HUDA City Centre, IFFCO Chowk, M.G. Road and Sikanderpur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / Delhi Metro

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US