NH 48 construction: Delhi Metro increases frequency on Yellow Line, adds 2 trains 

March 22, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has increased the number of train trips between Qutub Minar station and HUDA City Centre on the Yellow Line to handle the rush of additional commuters in the wake of repair work on the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH 48) — between Rangpuri and Rajokri. The 500-metre section of the highway has been closed since last week for 90 days because of construction work.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

Two additional trains have also been inducted and the number of train trips has increased by 33%, DMRC officials said. With this, the total number of trains operated on this line will go up from 57 to 59, officials said.

To accommodate the additional crowd, the DMRC has increased the trips during peak hours and has improved the frequency of trains from 3 minutes and 27 seconds to 2 minutes and 30 seconds during peak hours on weekdays.

In addition to that all the trains which earlier terminated at the Qutub Minar station will now run up to the HUDA City Centre station, thus easing the crowd on the section of Yellow line that goes towards Gurugram.

The DMRC has also introduced additional facilities such as eight automatic fare calculation gates, 12 ticket vending machines, etc., at four stations on the Yellow line — HUDA City Centre, IFFCO Chowk, M.G. Road and Sikanderpur.