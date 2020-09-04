NH-248A concessionaire debarred from NHAI bids

GURUGRAM

04 September 2020 00:25 IST

Move follows recent corridor collapse

The concessionaire engaged for the widening and strengthening of National Highway-248A here has been debarred from participating in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) bids for two years.

The action comes two weeks after a portion of an under-construction elevated corridor on the highway collapsed, injuring two people.

“Further to the collapse of a span of under-construction elevated corridor on six-laning of NH-248-A from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna on August 22, the NHAI has taken strict action against the concessionaire i.e. M/s Rajiv Chowk – Sohna Highway Pvt. Ltd. and its promoters i.e. M/s Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd...the concessionaire has been debarred from participating in any NHAI bids [directly or in association] involving major structural works until they demonstrate reliable construction methodologies/designs and adequate safety measures at site; and demonstrate that such type of accidents do not occur in other parts of their works,” said a statement by the NHAI.

It also said the concessionaire was issued a show-cause notice to explain on the violation of the obligations under the concession agreement, but the explanation was found to be unsatisfactory.