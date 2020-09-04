NH-248A concessionaire debarred from NHAI bids

The concessionaire engaged for the widening and strengthening of National Highway-248A here has been debarred from participating in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) bids for two years.
The action comes two weeks after a portion of an under-construction elevated corridor on the highway collapsed, injuring two people.
“Further to the collapse of a span of under-construction elevated corridor on six-laning of NH-248-A from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna on August 22, the NHAI has taken strict action against the concessionaire i.e. M/s Rajiv Chowk – Sohna Highway Pvt. Ltd. and its promoters i.e. M/s Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd...the concessionaire has been debarred from participating in any NHAI bids [directly or in association] involving major structural works until they demonstrate reliable construction methodologies/designs and adequate safety measures at site; and demonstrate that such type of accidents do not occur in other parts of their works,” said a statement by the NHAI.
It also said the concessionaire was issued a show-cause notice to explain on the violation of the obligations under the concession agreement, but the explanation was found to be unsatisfactory.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath