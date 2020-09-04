Delhi

NH-248A concessionaire debarred from NHAI bids

The concessionaire engaged for the widening and strengthening of National Highway-248A here has been debarred from participating in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) bids for two years.

The action comes two weeks after a portion of an under-construction elevated corridor on the highway collapsed, injuring two people.

“Further to the collapse of a span of under-construction elevated corridor on six-laning of NH-248-A from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna on August 22, the NHAI has taken strict action against the concessionaire i.e. M/s Rajiv Chowk – Sohna Highway Pvt. Ltd. and its promoters i.e. M/s Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd...the concessionaire has been debarred from participating in any NHAI bids [directly or in association] involving major structural works until they demonstrate reliable construction methodologies/designs and adequate safety measures at site; and demonstrate that such type of accidents do not occur in other parts of their works,” said a statement by the NHAI.

It also said the concessionaire was issued a show-cause notice to explain on the violation of the obligations under the concession agreement, but the explanation was found to be unsatisfactory.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2020 12:26:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/nh-248a-concessionaire-debarred-from-nhai-bids/article32518553.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story