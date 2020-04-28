NGT to hear cases via videoconferencing from May 4

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) announced on Tuesday that officers of level of Deputy Secretary and above will start attending the office from May 4 and judicial work will be conducted by the Benches via videoconferencing.

This arrangementwill be in place till the situation arising due to COVID-19 improves, said the tribunal. “With effect from May 4, the Chairperson and Members of the NGT as well all the officers of the NGT [Deputy Registrars and above] will attend the office with 100% attendance while the remaining staff upto 33% strength shall physically attend the office,” it said, adding that judicial work will be conducted without physical presenceof parties or their counsel in the NGT complex and only online filing (e-filing) of cases will be allowed and no physical filing will be permitted. “The lawyers/litigants desirous of participating personally in video conference hearings are required to send in advance, giving their names, case title, case number, date of hearing, email IDs, mobile numbers, etc. for videoconference hearings,” the NGT said.

Entry to NGT complex will be restricted only to its staff and all the safety and precautionary guidelines issued by the government shall be scrupulously followed by all concerned, it added.