NGT tells Union Transport Ministry to conduct study

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Union Transport Ministry to conduct a study on the number of vehicles that can be permitted to ply in the Capital in proportion to road capacity.

Road capacity

Observing that encroachments and illegal parking in the Capital is a serious concern, which leads to air pollution, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “The question of the number of vehicles to be permitted proportionate to the capacity of roads in a city is a vital issue of planning, on which a policy is required to be explored in the larger interest of the environment, especially for cities or areas where air quality is inconsistent with norms.”

The Bench added, “This needs to be explored by the Union Transport Ministry in consultation with the States concerned. It may be advisable to have a committee of experts on the subject to examine the issue in time-bound manner.”

The directions came while the green panel was hearing a plea moved by a bus operator seeking removal of encroachments, hawkers and unauthorised parking, leading to air pollution and congestion in the city.