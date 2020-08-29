NGT tells Haryana govt. to remove illegal constructions in Aravali forest

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Haryana government to take immediate action to remove illegal constructions in the Aravali forests.
A Bench headed by NGT chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also dismissed a plea moved by 10 farmhouse owners, seeking a review of a previous order that held that the land in question was a forest land and constructions on it were illegal.
The State government informed the Tribunal that the forest areas had been identified and steps were being taken for restoration of the same by removing encroachments and that it would require further time.
District-level committees were formed to furnish reports, the State government told the Bench.
According to a report filed by Gurugram authorities, steps had been taken to identify land, which were a part of the Aravali forests, according to relevant law.
“Steps have been taken for correction of revenue record. Prosecution has been initiated against the violators. Show-cause notices have been issued to the owners of farmhouses or structures in violation of the law,” the Bench observed while taking note of the report.
The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by Sonya Ghosh, seeking action against construction activities that take place in the deemed forest areas.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath