NGT tells Haryana govt. to remove illegal constructions in Aravali forest

Green panel dismisses petition moved by 10 farmhouse owners

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Haryana government to take immediate action to remove illegal constructions in the Aravali forests.

A Bench headed by NGT chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also dismissed a plea moved by 10 farmhouse owners, seeking a review of a previous order that held that the land in question was a forest land and constructions on it were illegal.

The State government informed the Tribunal that the forest areas had been identified and steps were being taken for restoration of the same by removing encroachments and that it would require further time.

District-level committees were formed to furnish reports, the State government told the Bench.

According to a report filed by Gurugram authorities, steps had been taken to identify land, which were a part of the Aravali forests, according to relevant law.

“Steps have been taken for correction of revenue record. Prosecution has been initiated against the violators. Show-cause notices have been issued to the owners of farmhouses or structures in violation of the law,” the Bench observed while taking note of the report.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by Sonya Ghosh, seeking action against construction activities that take place in the deemed forest areas.